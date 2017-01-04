Syracuse Chiefs Hot Stove Dinner | January 20th

Join your Syracuse Chiefs for the 57th annual Hot Stove Dinner!

Friday, January 20th

The Oncenter Convention Center

5-9 PM; Doors at 4:45 PM

The event includes cocktail reception, dinner, raffles, silent auction and special guest speakers to be announced!

Tickets are $75 and proceeds from the dinner benefit the Challenger Baseball League, RBI Baseball and the entire District 8 Little League!

It may be the heart of winter, but it’s the perfect time to start thinking about the Boys of Summer!

Get tickets at SyracuseChiefs.com