Syracuse Chiefs Hot Stove Dinner | January 20th

Join your Syracuse Chiefs for the 57th annual Hot Stove Dinner!
Friday, January 20th
The Oncenter Convention Center
5-9 PM; Doors at 4:45 PM
The event includes cocktail reception, dinner, raffles, silent auction and special guest speakers to be announced!
Tickets are $75 and proceeds from the dinner benefit the Challenger Baseball League, RBI Baseball and the entire District 8 Little League!
It may be the heart of winter, but it’s the perfect time to start thinking about the Boys of Summer!
Get tickets at SyracuseChiefs.com