7th Annual Sled for Red | February 11

Join 95X once again for the 7th annual Sled for Red to benefit ACR Health!

Saturday, February 11th

Registration 4 PM | Cardboard Sledding Derby 5 PM

Come watch team 95X and the other racers then stay for the Tubing Party and Beer, Wine, and Food sampling following the competition. Reduced price tickets for tubing are $15 per person. Tickets for food and drink sampling are $10 per person; $5 for age 10 and younger. Come join us for samples from tons of local restaurants!

OR Form your own team!

Round up your friends, coworkers, or family and form a team of no more than five! Get building, pick a pilot and a pusher!

Gather the largest and loudest cheering team you can! Award will go to the team that hits the highest decibel!

FUNDRAISE

Each sled team needs to raise a minimum of $250. Ask people to sponsor your team’s sled to help a good cause. Earn incentives for your hard work! (All money raised will support ACR Health’s youth prevention programs and emergency client needs)

If you’re interested in forming your team, click below: