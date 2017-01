Come warm up and party with 95X to help benefit a good cause at the Winter Warmer!

Saturday, January 12th

Sharkey’s Bar & Grill

8 PM – Midnight

Entry is FREE with any warm clothing item (hats, gloves, coats, etc) for adults and children OR pay $5 (All donations/funds will be donated to In My Fathers Kitchen)

FREE pizza, with drink specials from Cold Spell

LIVE music from Mere Mortals

PLUS

Marty and dXn will be DJing throughout the night